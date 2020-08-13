1/1
Gloria Evelyn Granberry
1942 - 2020
Gloria Evelyn Granberry, 77, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born in Batesville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Marion Lucius Tyner and Nora Evelyn Chance Tyner and sister to the late Marion Annette Tyner. She retired from Baker and Taylor as a Copy Cataloger. Survivors include her three children: Lauren G. Holcomb, Michael J. Granberry, and Matthew T. Granberry, and four grandchildren: Aidan Lynne Granberry, Lucy Rose Granberry, Zoe Jane Holcomb, and Gabriel Lucas Holcomb. Her family will hold a joyful celebration of her life when it is once again safe to gather freely. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
