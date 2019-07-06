Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
1940 - 2019
Gloria Evelyn Griffith, 78, of Crawford, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Gloria was born to the late Edward and Grace Glenn. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jake "Buddy" Griffith, son, Mark Griffith, siblings, Roy Milton Glenn, Kenneth Glenn, and Donald Glenn. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Tammy Wilson, grandchildren, Justin Griffith, John Wilson Jr., and Allison Wilson, great grandchildren, Isabel Griffith and J.J. Griffith, numerous nieces and nephews, and best friend, Cindy Thornton.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from 1-3 P.M. Pastors Rusty Couch and Charles Jones will be officiating. Interment will follow the service at Sandy Cross Cemetery.

Mark Glenn, Terry Glenn, Bobby Glenn, Jeff Glenn, George England, Les Seasholtz, and Ridge Glenn will serve as pallbearers.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 6, 2019
