Gloria Fay Hicks
1948 - 2020
Gloria Fay Hurst Hicks, age 71, of Watkinsville, GA passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Hicks, Jr. and sister, Deborah Hurst. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Barry Hicks, Watkinsville, GA; children, Rodney Hicks, Statham, GA, Brantley Hicks, Watkinsville, GA, Amber Whiten, Flowery Branch, GA, Starla Kyle, Sugar Hill, GA; Eight Grandchildren; sisters, Glenda Stewart, Oxford, GA, Gayla Hurst, Jonesboro, GA, Joy Roe, Hampton, GA, Jan Hurst, Williamson, GA, Crystal Floyd, Stockbridge, GA, Bethany Jones, Lithia Springs, GA; brothers, Ronald Hurst, McDonough, GA, Phillip Hurst, Griffin, GA, Joe Hurst, Big Fort, MT, David Hurst, Lithia Springs, GA, Danny Hurst, Jonesboro, GA, Wayne Hurst, Brentwood, TN. Mrs. Hicks was born in Selmer, TN on December 11, 1948. She resided in Watkinsville, GA for over 53 years and recently lived in Flowery Branch, GA. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Buford with Pastor Jordan Copeland, Pastor Tim Hammonds and Pastor Nathan Carrell officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to drop by Flanigan Funeral Home for viewing and to sign the guest book from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020. The family will receive friends at church on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. A Private Interment will be at Oconee Memorial Park, Watkinsville, GA at 3:30 p.m. on September 25, 2020. Please social distance, no hand shaking or hugging for the safety of everyone's health. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Pentecostal Church of Buford at 15 East Moreno St., Buford, GA 30518, in memory of Gloria Hicks or to New Life Apostolic Church, 2050 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677 in memory of Gloria Hicks.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
