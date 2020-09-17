Gloria Lewis Lowrey, 85, of Athens, died on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Born to the late Hugh and Geneva Lewis of Monticello, GA, Gloria graduated from Jasper County High School. She attended West Georgia College and graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS Ed. degree. On June 22, 1958, she married Bob Lowrey.
Along with her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Lowrey Cannon; her son, Robert Hugh Lowrey; her brother, John Lewis; sister-in-law Evelyn Lewis; brother-in-law Harrell Fountain; and nephew Casey Fountain.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; sons Philip (Sonja Armour) and Paul (Laura); sisters Phyllis Fountain and Joyce (Don) Hearn; Rob's companion Lou Malloy; grandchildren Iris Cannon Wallace, Gus Cannon, Sam Cannon, Lanier Lowrey, Lazarus Lowrey, and Abe Lowrey; step-grandchildren Shari Armour Driscoll and Sean Armour; son-in-law Tom Cannon; and one niece and many cousins.
Gloria was a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend and helpmate. She loved her family, her church, taking care of everyone, and always put others before herself. She wore her faith on her sleeve and used it to help anyone in need. She was a grand Christian lady.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to Nations Church, 8780 Macon Hwy, Athens, GA 30606, or to the charity of your choice
.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, at Nations Church at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com