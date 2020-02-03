|
1930 - 2020 Mrs. Gloria Marie Enman Frankum, 89, of Athens, Ga., passed away at The Oaks of Athens on February 2, 2020.
Gloria was born in Asheville, N.C. on April 19, 1930. She was the daughter of Charles and Willie Mae Taylor Enman (both deceased) and the sister of Mae Belle Enman Tucker and Charles T. Enman (both deceased). Gloria was raised in Asheville and graduated from Lee Edwards High School. She received her BS in Home Economics in 1952 from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. During this time, she was the White Rose of Sigma Nu and met and married the love of her life, W.J. "Bill" Frankum on June 8, 1951.
Gloria and Bill moved to Carnesville, Ga., in 1953, and raised their family, which included David Frankum (Roxanne), Athens, Ga., Adelle Frankum Haddon (deceased-Mark Haddon), Augusta, Ga., Mark Frankum (Teri), Fayetteville, Ark., Lynn Frankum Outlaw (Rev. Dr. Mark Outlaw), Washington, Ga., and Paul Frankum (Terry), Goldsboro, N.C. While living in Franklin County, Gloria was the Franklin County Home Demonstration Agent, was selected as the Georgia Homemaker of the Year in 1963, became a classroom teacher for Special Education at Carnesville Elementary School, a Specialist for Pioneer CESA, and later the Director of Special Education for Northeast Georgia RESA. While teaching in Carnesville and later at the GRC in Athens, she received her MED in Special Education and EdS in Administration Leadership from the University of Georgia. She was also the Director for GLRS and was instrumental in working for and developing programs for children with special needs throughout the State of Georgia. In 1977, the Frankums moved to Athens, Ga., where Gloria continued her work at Northeast Georgia RESA.
Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Lindsey Outlaw Walker, Jessica Frankum Hart, Mary Catherine Haddon Hurley, Beth Ann Frankum, Mark Outlaw, Jr., Taylor Haddon, and Emily Frankum, and GiGi to her eight great-grandchildren.
Gloria was an active member and loved her church family at St James United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including active participation in Sunday school, her Emmaus and small group, Jolly Good Timers, UMW, local, national, and international mission trips. She was known for her loving and giving nature to her family and ever growing circle of friends, a strong voice for special needs children and anyone in need, ballroom dancing, and grace, poise, and great sense of style. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the great fortune of knowing her.
A memorial service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 am at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens. Revs Bill Curington and Dr. Mark Outlaw will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A niche interment for both Gloria and Bill's remains will be held at 2:30 pm at Athens Memory Gardens.
Those who wish to remember Gloria may make donations to St. James UMC, 111 West Lake Dr., Athens, Ga. 30606, in lieu of flowers.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020