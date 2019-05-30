|
|
Goldie Faye Spratlin Smith Lester, 80, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Born in Clarke County on October 10, 1938, Mrs. Lester was a daughter of the late Charles Franklin Spratlin and Goldie Christian Spratlin. She was a lifelong member of Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church where she attended the Friendly Crusaders Sunday school class. She was a 1956 graduate of Athens High School and received her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia in 1960. Mrs. Lester had spent the past four years as a resident of Quiet Oaks Health Care, where she received wonderful care.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lester was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Ferman D. Smith III; brother, John Spratlin; and sister, Evelyn Flanagan.
Survivors include husband, Charles Michael "Mike" Lester of Athens; children, Jennifer Bohanan (Brent) of Auburn and Michelle Huff (Tony) of Monroe; stepchildren, Kathy Lester of Winterville and Jeff Lester (Marilyn) of Smithville, TN; brother, Milton Spratlin of Toccoa; sister-in-law, Kathryn Spratlin of Athens; grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Bohanan, Slade and Sloan Huff and Jared Lester; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31 at 4 p.m. at Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. David Wofford officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall from 3-4 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church, 973 Prince Ave., Athens, GA 30606 or Quiet Oaks Health Care, P.O. Box 613, Crawford, GA 30630.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 30, 2019