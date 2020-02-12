|
|
1946 - 2020 Gordon Raymond Bienvenue, died on February 6, 2020 at St. Mary's in Athens, GA.
Born on October 11, 1946 in Fall River, MA he was the son of the late Raymond Bienvenue and Yvette Chouinard Bienvenue.
Following graduation from Prevost High School in Fall River, Gordon attended the University of Massachusetts, and later, finished his MA at the University of Michigan and PhD in Speech Pathology and Audiology from Pennsylvania State University. He served as Captain in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. He graduated seminary from the Wesley Theological Seminary and served as a pastor in the United Methodist Church in Germantown, Cortlandt-Manor, and Riverhead that are all in New York State. After moving to Athens, he was active with St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church, leading the Rhythm of Grace service once a month, and teaching classes on Icons.
He is survived by wife Katie Bienvenue; and children Blaise, Breton (and wife, Maria DiFrancesco), Danielle Bray (and husband John); and grandchildren Giona Bienvenue; and Dan and Sadie Bray.
A memorial service will be held at St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church in Athens on Tuesday, February 18 at 3PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory the Great: https://www.stgregoryathens.org/giving-to-st-gregorys
Athens Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. www.athenscremationservices.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020