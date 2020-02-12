Home

POWERED BY

Services
ACS Cremation Services
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 769-5689
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Bienvenue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Raymond Bienvenue


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Raymond Bienvenue Obituary
1946 - 2020 Gordon Raymond Bienvenue, died on February 6, 2020 at St. Mary's in Athens, GA.

Born on October 11, 1946 in Fall River, MA he was the son of the late Raymond Bienvenue and Yvette Chouinard Bienvenue.

Following graduation from Prevost High School in Fall River, Gordon attended the University of Massachusetts, and later, finished his MA at the University of Michigan and PhD in Speech Pathology and Audiology from Pennsylvania State University. He served as Captain in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. He graduated seminary from the Wesley Theological Seminary and served as a pastor in the United Methodist Church in Germantown, Cortlandt-Manor, and Riverhead that are all in New York State. After moving to Athens, he was active with St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church, leading the Rhythm of Grace service once a month, and teaching classes on Icons.

He is survived by wife Katie Bienvenue; and children Blaise, Breton (and wife, Maria DiFrancesco), Danielle Bray (and husband John); and grandchildren Giona Bienvenue; and Dan and Sadie Bray.

A memorial service will be held at St. Gregory the Great Episcopal Church in Athens on Tuesday, February 18 at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory the Great: https://www.stgregoryathens.org/giving-to-st-gregorys

Athens Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. www.athenscremationservices.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -