Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 King Street
Winder, GA 30680
(770) 867-9292
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 King Street
Winder, GA 30680
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
Jefferson, GA
Grace Appleby


2019 - 2019
Grace Appleby Obituary
2019 - 2019 Mrs. Grace Appleby passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She leaves behind three daughters, Frances Dotson of Jefferson, GA, Delphine (Richard) Burton of Athens, GA and Donnette (Michael) Parks of Alabaster, AL and one son, James Appleby of Jefferson, GA.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church, Jefferson, GA 30549. Family hour Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Eberhart and Son Mortuary.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
