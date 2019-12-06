|
|
2019 - 2019 Mrs. Grace Appleby passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She leaves behind three daughters, Frances Dotson of Jefferson, GA, Delphine (Richard) Burton of Athens, GA and Donnette (Michael) Parks of Alabaster, AL and one son, James Appleby of Jefferson, GA.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church, Jefferson, GA 30549. Family hour Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Eberhart and Son Mortuary.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019