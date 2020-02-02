|
1920 - 2020 Grace Jones Eubank, 99, at Oak Landing assisted living home in Attalla, AL, died Thursday, January 2.
Dr. Eubank, a native of Alma, GA, was the daughter of the late Marcus Edgar and Alix Burkhalter Jones. She lived in Winterville, GA 30 years and 30 years in Athens. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and associate professor of Ed. Psychology at UGA.
Survivors include her son Ben Eubank Jr. (Linda), daughter, Suzanne Sherman, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ben Eubank Sr. and son Paul Eubank.
A memorial service will be held at Lord and Stephens (east), on Feb. 15 at 2:00 pm. The family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020