Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Grady Sorrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grady Scott Sorrow


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grady Scott Sorrow Obituary
Grady Scott Sorrow, age 45 of Athens, GA passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Sorrow and brothers, David and Marty Sorrow. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sierra and Tyler Akin; son, Jarrett Sorrow; daughter, Savannah Heintz; mother, Lillie Sorrow; brother, Tim Sorrow; sister, Shannon Bryant; best friend, Melissa Shanks and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12-2pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Athens. The funeral service will begin at 2pm following the viewing. Pastor Tim Peek will be officiating.

Lord and Stephens - Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now