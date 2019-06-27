|
|
Grady Scott Sorrow, age 45 of Athens, GA passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Sorrow and brothers, David and Marty Sorrow. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sierra and Tyler Akin; son, Jarrett Sorrow; daughter, Savannah Heintz; mother, Lillie Sorrow; brother, Tim Sorrow; sister, Shannon Bryant; best friend, Melissa Shanks and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-2pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Athens. The funeral service will begin at 2pm following the viewing. Pastor Tim Peek will be officiating.
Lord and Stephens - Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 27, 2019