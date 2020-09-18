1/1
Gregory Browner
1956 - 2020
Gregory Browner, age 63, of Athens, GA passed September 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the graveside of Hillsboro Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Alice Browner; mother, Betty Jean Browner; father, Robert Turner Browner; children, Tameka Browner, Bridget Browner-Jones, Standrico Browner, Kisha Pope, Melissa Pope and Edward Willingham; sisters, Angela Bailey, Sara Williams and Mary Wooten; brothers, Larry Browner and Rodney Deadwyler; 7 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
