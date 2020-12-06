1/1
Gregory Schmidt
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Schmidt, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Plant Biology at the University of Georgia, died peacefully at home on November 18, with a view of his beloved native azaleas and the birds he so avidly watched in his retirement.

Dr. Schmidt was an intellectual explorer and creative thinker, known for his cross-disciplinary research, his ceaseless intellectual curiosity, and his unorthodox creativity. Across his scientific career his laboratory was awarded millions of dollars in research funding and published around 100 research papers. His experimental methods were noted for their creative approaches to complex problems, and his restless creativity found other outlets: as a poet, photographer, storyteller, and gifted improvisational pianist. Before moving to UGA he was part of the downtown New York experimental arts scene, and his photographs appear in a recently published volume on the performance art of this period.

Over his 35 years at UGA he led pioneering work in understanding photosynthesis, the process by which plants turn sunlight into chemical energy. Despite being the key to almost all life on earth, photosynthetic processes, functions, and regulation are still not fully understood. In his early career, his laboratory developed methods for taking these systems apart and reassembling them so they could be studied in vitro. His results were so innovative that they were initially questioned before being validated, opening doors for other researchers to follow. More recently, he contributed to interdisciplinary work on the symbiotic relationship between reef-forming corals and algae, revealing the breakdown of algae as the primary cause of the mass coral reef bleaching events that have become ever more prominent as global ocean temperatures rise.

As those familiar with him knew well, there were no simple answers for him, and he was just as happy to lecture his golf buddies or his family members around the dinner table as his students in the classroom. He understood that to really answer a question meant you needed to look at the intricacies of how things work, the detailed pathways and connections, as well as the big picture.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Lucille, and is survived by his wife, Brigitte Bruns, his sons Theron, Tobias, and Nicholas, and his sisters Roberta (Tigges) and Jody (Kimball).

Always in pursuit of the unattainable, his lifelong work will live on in the questions that linger in the minds of his students, his friends and colleagues, and his children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved