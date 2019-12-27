Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Hull, GA
Grover Cleveland Gresham


1926 - 2019
Grover Cleveland Gresham Obituary
1926 - 2019 Mr. Grover C. Gresham, 93, of Athens, GA passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Survivors include his children, Cynthia Evans, Linda Watkins, stepdaughter, Carolyn Young, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Funeral services for Mr. Grover will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Hull, GA with interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public Viewing, Friday, from 2:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
