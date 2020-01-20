|
1939 - 2020 Guy Crowley Hughes, age 80, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Marieta's Mission in Lawrenceville.
The native Athenian was the son of the late Nell Crowley Hughes and Charlie H. Hughes and was preceded in death by his brother, Joe H. Hughes of Athens; sister, Serena Hawkins of Athens and an infant grandson, Charles Cameron Hughes of Springfield, VA.
Guy was a member of the Athens High School graduating class of 1958. He lettered in baseball and football and received the "Most Valuable Lineman" award for the 1957-1958 season. He was a member of the West End Baptist Church for over 60 years and was ordained a deacon there on September 17, 1967. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and Georgia football seasons. He retired from DeVore and Johnson, Inc., after 45 years as a warehouseman and truck driver.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Spratlin Hughes; son, Mitch Hughes of Fairfax, VA; granddaughter, Melissa Hughes of Centreville, VA, as well as Melissa's mother, Teresa Vest Hughes; son, Tim Hughes (Lynn Andrews); grandson, Nicholas Hughes of Athens and Bethlehem; sisters-in-law, Sherie Hughes of Nicholson and Gail Spratlin Paul of Athens; brothers-in-law, Tom Spratlin of Hartwell and Paul (Eleanor Highbaugh) Spratlin of Dawson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to illness within the family, there will be no visitation at this time and a memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , The Childhood Diabetes Association, West End Baptist Church or the .
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Bernsteinfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020