Guy Dennis Berryman, 67, of Athens, passed away on May 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Berryman.
He is survived by his mother, Inez Berryman; son, Derrick Berryman; and sister, Doris (Allen) Sachs.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. before the service.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019