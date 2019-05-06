Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Athens Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Berryman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Dennis Berryman


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guy Dennis Berryman Obituary
Guy Dennis Berryman, 67, of Athens, passed away on May 4, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Berryman.

He is survived by his mother, Inez Berryman; son, Derrick Berryman; and sister, Doris (Allen) Sachs.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. before the service.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now