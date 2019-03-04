|
|
Gwen Burdette Wines, 88, of Athens, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 3rd at St. Mary's Hospice House after a lengthy illness.
She was born October 24, 1930, in Sissonville, WV, a daughter of the late Cleo and Eliza Jones Burdette. Gwen spent her entire business career as a loyal and dedicated employee of Avco Financial Services in Charleston, WV. The joys of her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was fortunate in her later life to be able to spend a lot of time with them after moving to Athens to be closer to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wines; brother, James Burdette; brother, "Charlie" Burdette, Jr.; sister, Maxine Givens; brother, Handley Burdette; and sister, Colleen Powers.
Gwen is survived by her daughter, Linda Childers [Bill] of Athens; grandchildren, Elizabeth Childers Brock [Chad] of Atlanta; Kimberly Childers of Athens; and Will Childers [Katie] of Atlanta; great grandchildren, Eleanor Gwen Brock, William Thomas Childers, and Watts Mercer Childers; sister, Wilma Smith [Bill] of Elkview, WV; and brother, Gene Burdette of Sissonville, WV.
A family graveside service will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery on March 6th at 2:30 and will be officiated by Dr. Carol Strickland, Associate Pastor of Athens First Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at St. Mary's Hospice House who took loving care of "Miss Gwen" during the final months of her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Hospice House, c/o St. Mary's Hospital, 1230 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30606.
Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019