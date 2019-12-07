|
|
1925 - 2019 Gwendolyn (Gwen) Holbert Horne, age 94, passed away on December 4, 2019. Ms. Horne was born on November 8, 1925 in Atlanta, GA to the late Frank L. Holbert and the late Effie Cunningham Holbert. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Francis L. Anthony and Alva S. Horne; brother, Mike Holbert; and step-sons, Joseph Anthony, Robert Anthony, and Scott Horne.
Ms. Horne is survived by her remaining family; daughters and sons-in-law, Janice Anthony, Cathy and Mike Owen, Jeanne and Stan Davis; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Angie Montgomery, Ray and Sandra Anthony; step-daughters and step-son-in-law, Anne and Frank Hayes, Rebecca Robertson; fourteen wonderful grandchildren; and many beautiful great grandchildren.
One of Ms. Horne's first jobs was working on the airplane assembly line at the Lockheed Corporation during World War II. Many years later, after raising her children and step-children, Ms. Horne worked for and later retired from the Extension Service of the University of Georgia at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Georgia. At Rock Eagle she performed many duties including managing the Center's snack and souvenir shop and serving as mentor to the 4-H Counselors. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Social Circle for many years and served as the Church Hostess and President and Coordinator of the Golden Age Senior Group. After moving to Athens to be closer to children, she joined and was active in Cleveland Road Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA 30268.
The family gives a special thanks to the staffs of the St. Mary's Highland Hills Memory Care Unit and Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care and support.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery in Social Circle, GA.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 7, 2019