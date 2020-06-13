Gwendolyn "Toot" Davis
1980 - 2020
Ms. Gwendolyn "Toot" Marie Davis was born on September 23, 1980 to Mrs. Barbara Ree Davis and the late Mr. Rufus Davis, Jr. in Athens, Clarke County, Georgia.

She departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 and began her journey to her eternal home.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories and celebrate her homegoing: her mother, Mrs. Barbara Ree Davis of Athens, GA; daughters, Tyranesha Dunn, Vivian Gilham and son, Jaquan Davis of Athens, GA; three brothers, Andrew Davis and Aaron Davis, both of Athens, GA, and Mandrell (Brenda) Smith of Monroe, GA; one sister, Angela (Rodney) Davis-Willingham of Colbert, GA; her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Beatrice Cross of Athens, GA; aunt, Sandra Stroud of Athens, GA; uncles, Terry Smith and Clifford Bradford, both of Athens, GA and Odell Davis of Atlanta, GA; her pride and joy, her grandson, Jordan Dunn; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and dear friends.

Public Viewing will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 from Noon-6:00PM and the Funeral Service will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 12 Noon from the chapel of Batts & Bridges

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
JUN
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
June 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
June 10, 2020
RIP cuz we love you.
sherry watson
