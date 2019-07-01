|
|
Hamilton Pierce Weston, III "Bud" 76 of Athens, Georgia peacefully died June 28, 2019. Bud was born January 10, 1943 and grew up in Talbotton, Georgia. He graduated from the University of Georgia, where he earned 2 masters degrees in Education along with a 6 year degree in Education. These degrees served him well in his career as principal of Jefferson Middle School, Commerce Middle School and guidance counselor at Oglethorpe County Middle School. Bud and his wife, Lynda made their home in Athens, Georgia since 1970. Mr. Weston was an active member of First United Methodist Church, and he enjoyed the Thursday morning YMCA Men's Bible Study group. Bud loved the Georgia Bulldogs and worked part-time for the UGA Athletic Department. He was an avid and dedicated life long runner. Bud adored his family, and he will always be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bud had a heart for God and prayed daily for the needs of others especially his family. Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Hamilton Pierce and Ruth McNeal Weston. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Lynda and his 2 daughters Lynne (Benson) Bottoms and Laura (Bobby) Wilfong, and his grandchildren Bo and Mary Hamilton Bottoms and McNeal and Gracie Wilfong. He also leaves a brother Charles Weston (Gwen), a nephew Charlie (Michelle) Weston and Leslie Weston (Trey) Gavin. The family wishes to recognize the loving care and attention provided by Care to Continue, Avery Place Assisted Living and Inspiring Hospice. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1st at 1:00pm at First Presbyterian Church due to some improvements in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church. A reception will follow immediately after the service. The family will gather for a committal service at Madison City Cemetery. A.E.Carter Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bud's memory to Young Life of Greater Athens, 920 Baxter Street, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019