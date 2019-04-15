|
Hannah More Smith, 40, passed away in her home on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Born December 3, 1978 in Athens, Hannah was a life-long resident of Clarke County.
Hannah was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Elaine Howard Smith.
Hannah was loved for her sparkling intellect, sense of humor and compassion for all living things. She cared deeply for the environment, and formerly worked and volunteered at Sweetwater Creek State Park and the Botanical Gardens of Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia cum laude, with a Bachelor's of Science in Ecology, as well as a Master's degree from the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.
Survivors include Hannah's father, attorney Jim Smith, and older sister, Caroline Smith, for whom her tragic loss will always be felt.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Ryan Baer officiating.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019