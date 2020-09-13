Major Harold Boyd Burton, 89, of Monroe, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.He was born January 2, 1931 in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Valda Wade and Bessie Adams Burton.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda Burton Perkins and a son, Phillip Wade Burton.Harold retired from the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe. Harold loved to golf and spend time with his family.Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Burton Mixon (Timothy), Dianne Burton Faulkner (Ken), Valerie Burton Stapleton (Christopher); 14 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.A joint celebration of Harold and Peggy's lives will be held Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Ware officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be Phillip Mixon, Brandon Withrow, Christopher Stapleton, Ken Faulkner, William Faulkner and Harry Slimming.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements