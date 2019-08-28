Home

Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 543-8213
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc. (FOR FAMILY)
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc. (FOR FRIENDS & GENERAL PUBLIC)
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Willis Chapel Mack & Payne Funeral Home
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA
Harold C. Davis Obituary
1947 - 2019 Harold C. Davis, of Bogart GA passed away on August 23, 2019.

Harold was born in Jackson County, to Mr. Sylvester and Mrs. Lollie Beth Davis. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his lovely wife Mary L. Davis, two brothers and two sisters.

Harold is survived by two handsome sons Michael Davis and Harold Davis both of Athens GA, a beautiful daughter Tonya Yvonne Brown (Delbert) of Fort Mills SC, three brothers Sylvester Davis of Atlanta, Ralph Davis, and Ray Davis both of Athens GA, two sisters Doris Ford, Delores Davis both of Athens GA, four grandchildren's, three great grandchildren's and a host of relatives.

Family viewing will be Wednesday August 28 from 11am - 12 pm. Viewing for friends and the general public will be from 1-7 pm.

Services will be August 29, 2019 at Willis Chapel Mack & Payne Funeral Home at 1pm. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
