1940 - 2019 Harold D. Hubert, 78, of Athens, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
The son of the late Harold Douglas Hubert, Sr. and Sally Harris Hubert, he was born in Athens on October 14, 1940. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Yarnell Hubert.
Harold graduated from Athens High School and attended the University of Georgia. He worked as a salesman for Athens Janitor and Supply Co. and was a member of Tuckston United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and passionate animal lover. He especially loved his Dawgs.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jan Smith Hubert; his daughter, Daire (Glen) Munsey of Fayetteville, GA; his son, Dr. Doug (Melissa) Hubert of Evans, GA; step-sons, Barry and Chuck Elder; sister, Marie Hubert Moran of Athens, GA; and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 4:00 p.m. at Tuckston United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuckston United Methodist Church, 4175 Lexington Road, Athens, GA, 30605 or to the , .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019