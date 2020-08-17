Harold E. Henninger, Sr., age 95, of Athens, Georgia, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Hal was born in Lykens Valley, Pennsylvania, son of the late Harry and Etta Henninger. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn A. Henninger and a brother, Kermit Henninger.
Hal served in the Army Air Corps during WWII as a flight engineer. After the war, he attended Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee. Hal was a teacher, high school principal, and continuing education coordinator for the Georgia Regional Medical Program. In the 1980s and 1990s, Hal, along with his wife, Carolyn and daughter, Jean owned Lemstone Books in Athens and Gainesville, Georgia. He was a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
He is survived by his children, Stella Davison (Rick), Jean Henninger, Hal Henninger, Jr. (Elizabeth), and grandchildren, Fred C. Davison, III, Harper D. Rawles (Ben), Stuart G. Davison, Emily H. Stephenson (Jud), Philip S. Henninger (Laura Beth), Eric A. Henninger, and Halli E. Henninger. Hal is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Mack and Noah Stephenson, and Ryman and Evy Gray Henninger.
A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials gifts may be made to Beech Haven Baptist Church, 2390 W. Broad Street, Athens, Georgia, 30606 or Athens Y Camp, PO Box 8, Tallulah Falls, Georgia, 30573.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com