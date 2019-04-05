Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold McCannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Marshall McCannon


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Marshall McCannon Obituary
Harold Marshall McCannon, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 86.

Born in Oglethorpe County, he was a son of the late Onnie Marshall McCannon and MayBelle Porterfield McCannon. Mr. McCannon was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Hull Baptist Church. He retired from Westinghouse (ABB) and enjoyed woodworking and working on his farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Warren Mell McCannon.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Graham McCannon; three children, Marsha Simmons (Donald), Susan Holcomb (Mike) and Sylvia Tyner (Todd); two siblings, Iris Gunnells and Rufus McCannon; six grandchildren, Nathan Simmons (Robin), Katie Crane (Jason), Kristen Sexton, Albany Sexton, T.J. Tyner (Kelsey) and Karlee Tyner and seven great-grandchildren, Levi Simmons, Lily Crane, Mich Crane, Addison McGovern, Marshall McGovern, Chambree Tyner and Austin Tyner.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow in the Carlton City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nathan Simmons, T.J. Tyner, Levi Simmons, Jason Crane, Allen McCannon and Michael Epps. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com

logo


logo

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now