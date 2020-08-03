Harrell Gustave Canning, Jr., 75, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Cumming, Georgia. He was born on December 3, 1944 in Athens, Georgia to Harrell Gustave and Mary Alice (Whitehead) Canning, and was raised on his Father's farm in East Clarke County, on Cherokee Road.
Harrell graduated from Athens High School in 1962. He graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Engineering in 1966. After marrying his classmate and love of his life, Linda (Watson), they moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he began work as a radio station engineer, later owing his own station and then transitioning with much success into the then fledgling cassette tape duplication industry. After thirteen years in Tulsa, Harrell sold his business and moved with his family to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he built a similar business. As respected in his field, Harrell had many opportunities to travel abroad and share his knowledge, before retiring in 2006. Following retirement, Harrell managed various family interests in and around Athens.
Harrell was an outdoorsman, and loved hunting and fishing. He was affiliated with Mount Harmony Baptist Church in Matthews, North Carolina, and more recently at Moriah Primitive Baptist Church in Colbert, Georgia. He believed in nothing more strongly than the power of the blood of Jesus. Many of his actions in life were designed to create situations where he might share the gospel.
Harrell is survived by his one son, Harrell G. Canning, III (Trey), and his wife Trina of Athens; a daughter, Carra Morrison Canning of Grayson; his grandsons Drew Morrison Canning of High Point, North Carolina and Cameron Watson Canning and his wife Kandice (King) of Raeford, North Carolina; a great-grand daughter, Sophie Mae Canning; and his best friends John Firestone of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Lamar Lubojacky of Great Falls, South Carolina, the latter to perform the eulogy at the funeral service. He has recently been preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Seasons Hospice in Cumming, Georgia for all the exceptional care and support extended to the family during this time.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 4, at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Winterville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
