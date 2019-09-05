|
|
1969 - 2019 Mrs. Harriet Denise "Mookie" Sims, age 49, of Athens, Georgia passed September 2, 2019. She was proceeded in death by Shakela Sims.
Survivors include her wife, Angelica C. Sims; son, Antonio Sims; daughter, LaKesha Sims; father Harry Sims; mother, Nancy Sims; sister, Eugenia Colley; special nephew Tracy Colley; grandchildren Quentin Stephens, Jr., Emari Henderson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 6, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019