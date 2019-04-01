|
|
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, our mother, Harriet Stevenson Drake McGuire died after a life well lived. She was born on June 11, 1929, in Cambridge, Ohio and was the daughter of Edward Boyce Drake and Harriet Beatrice Stevenson. From her days at Saint Genevieve boarding school in Asheville, and into her adult years, mom held the school and the Reverend Mother Margaret Potts close to her heart. She continued her education to become a Registered Nurse. She married John Murray McGuire in Coral Gables, Florida on August 5, 1954. During their 61 years of marriage, our parents were blessed with six children; Joseph Patrick (Pat), who married Sharon Pridgen, John Murray, who married DeAnna Gamel, Thomas Christopher (Tommy), David Vincent, James Edward, who married Karen Bradley, and Mary Catherine, who married Todd Grimes. The majority of the years that she and our father raised their children was done in Athens, Georgia. The five children attended Cedar Shoals High School, where Harriet started the school's health clinic. Their children's marriages blessed them with ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; two of her children, Pat and Tommy; one granddaughter, Marissa McGuire; and one daughter-in-law, Sharon McGuire. A Funeral Mass will be concelebrated by Father David McGuire (USAF) at Saint Matthew's Catholic Church in Winder, Georgia, Saturday, April 6, 2019 and the burial will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, Georgia at 1:00 P.M. Saturday afternoon.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019