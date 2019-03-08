Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Harriette Harris
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Harriette L. Parker Harris Obituary
Harriette L. Parker Harris, 85, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

A native of Athens, Mrs. Harris was a daughter of the late William D. Parker Sr. and Susie Arnold Parker. She was a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church and an avid golfer at the UGA Golf Course.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Walton Harris; a brother, William D. Parker Jr. and a sister, Edith Parker Russell.

She was the honorary mother of Susan Russell Mahaffey of Athens. Other survivors include her beloved pet, Prissy; brother, Elbert "Ed" Parker (Gwen) of Athens; sister, Estelle Parker Mangum of Gulf Breeze, FL; grandchildren, Donald Mahaffey Jr. (Joy), Felicia Mahaffey Howell, Elizabeth Mahaffey and Russell Paul Mahaffey (Caiti); great-grandchildren, Finn Mahaffey and soon-to-be, Benni; special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Walker officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes, P.O. Box 1000, Stockbridge, GA 30281.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
