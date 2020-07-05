1/1
Harriette Roseann Cook Thomas
1943 - 2020
Harriette Roseann Cook Thomas, age 76, of Athens, GA passed July 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing, 1-6 PM, Monday at the funeral home.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Edward, two sons Shawn (Angela) and Darren. One grand-daughter Shania Ra'Shae Thomas, one grandson Noah De'Shawn Thomas, one sister Velerna Freeman, her Best Friend Lue Ellen "Pete" Sewell, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guest book or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
James wilkins
Family
July 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Monica Smith Fladger
Friend
July 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Audrey Smith
Friend
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Leo Barnett Jr
Classmate
