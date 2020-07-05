Harriette Roseann Cook Thomas, age 76, of Athens, GA passed July 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing, 1-6 PM, Monday at the funeral home.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Edward, two sons Shawn (Angela) and Darren. One grand-daughter Shania Ra'Shae Thomas, one grandson Noah De'Shawn Thomas, one sister Velerna Freeman, her Best Friend Lue Ellen "Pete" Sewell, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
