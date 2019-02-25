|
|
Harry Irvin Goldben, 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home in Watkinsville, Georgia surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 9, 1933 in Cairo, Illinois to Ruth Ringol and Isadore Goldben.
Dr. Goldben was a graduate of Optometry school in Memphis, Tennessee and long time practicing Optometrist in Atlanta and Athens, Georgia. He was also a retired optometry officer in the United States Army with a rank of Colonel.
Dr. Goldben is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shirley Jaeger, his sons Derrick Goldben of Louisville, Mississippi and Brandon Goldben of Roswell, Georgia. His Daughters, Jana Shaw of Charleston, South Carolina with two grandchildren Ann Wesley and Davis and Jennifer Bohlke of Statesboro, Georgia with four grandchildren Alaina, Hunter, Will and Drew. He is also survived by his sister Marcia Pearson of Evansville, Indiana.
A celebration of life will be held at the Athens Bridge Club located at 121A Athens West Parkway in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Goldben was an avid and Master bridge player. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Bridge Club of Athens or in Harry's name.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019