|
|
1948 - 2019 Harry Lee Hopkins, Sr., age 71, of Athens, GA passed October 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church, 2050 Bethany Church Road, Madison, GA. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: wife, Lillie Hopkins; children, Harry Lee (Tarishma) Hopkins, Jr., Londa ( Lamar) Armstrong, Cynthia Hopkins, Monique Hopkins and Kendra Hopkins-Brown; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019