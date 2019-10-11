Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church,
2050 Bethany Church Road
Madison, GA
Harry Lee Hopkins Sr.


1948 - 2019
Harry Lee Hopkins Sr. Obituary
1948 - 2019 Harry Lee Hopkins, Sr., age 71, of Athens, GA passed October 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church, 2050 Bethany Church Road, Madison, GA. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Lillie Hopkins; children, Harry Lee (Tarishma) Hopkins, Jr., Londa ( Lamar) Armstrong, Cynthia Hopkins, Monique Hopkins and Kendra Hopkins-Brown; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
