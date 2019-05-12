|
Hattie Mae Cox Gresham, age 91, of Athens, passed away May 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Batts & Bridges Chapel, interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation, one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include: five sons, James, Milton, Harry, Harold , and Tim Gresham ; two daughters, Gladys and Gilda Ivory; a host of brothers, sisters , grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019