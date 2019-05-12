Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Hattie Mae Gresham


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hattie Mae Gresham Obituary
Hattie Mae Cox Gresham, age 91, of Athens, passed away May 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Batts & Bridges Chapel, interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation, one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include: five sons, James, Milton, Harry, Harold , and Tim Gresham ; two daughters, Gladys and Gilda Ivory; a host of brothers, sisters , grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Batts & Bridges Funeral Home in Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019
