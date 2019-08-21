Home

Hazel Brantley Riner


1924 - 2019
Hazel Brantley Riner Obituary
1924 - 2019 Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mrs. Hazel Brantley Riner of Swainsboro on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Mrs. Riner was born September 19, 1924 in Kite, Georgia. She was a 1941 graduate of Kite High School where she played basketball, was class Valedictorian, and was the last surviving member of the class. She was a devoted mother and wife and known for her Caramel Cakes and Fried Apple Pies. She and her husband of 76 years loved to dance and often danced to the big bands of their time. Mrs. Riner was a member of Swainsboro First Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Alfred, sons, Grayson (Pansy) of Athens, Randy (Susan) of Watkinsville, and Ashley (Tracy) of Adrian, grandsons, Gray(Lanie), Jason, Michael(Mary-Catherine), Richard, Zach (Rachel), and Jordan, and great grandchildren, Cole, Reagan, Carter, Catherine, Ruby, Ripley, Mason, and Parker. Services were held on Tuesday in Swainsboro.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
