Hazel Parsons Gordon 75 of Carlton passed away on October 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late, Gordon Lee & Emmer Parsons; also preceded in death by a husband, James Gordon; daughter, Carla Tucker, and four brothers and sisters and one great-grandchild.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be on November 7, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Jones Chapel UMC cemetery.
Survivors include Son, Johnny Shoemaker; daughter, Mary Gordon; sister, Lei (Jim) Eason; grandchildren, Jamie Gordon, Cassandra Shoemaker, Meagan Toney, and Billy Shoemaker and two great-grandchildren.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com