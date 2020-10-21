1/1
Hazel Parsons Gordon
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Parsons Gordon 75 of Carlton passed away on October 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late, Gordon Lee & Emmer Parsons; also preceded in death by a husband, James Gordon; daughter, Carla Tucker, and four brothers and sisters and one great-grandchild.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be on November 7, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Jones Chapel UMC cemetery.

Survivors include Son, Johnny Shoemaker; daughter, Mary Gordon; sister, Lei (Jim) Eason; grandchildren, Jamie Gordon, Cassandra Shoemaker, Meagan Toney, and Billy Shoemaker and two great-grandchildren.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Jones Chapel UMC cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved