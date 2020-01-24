|
1934 - 2020 Helen Elizabeth Phillips Gunter was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 22, 2020. A native of Oconee County, she was born August 13, 1934 to Theatus Abe Phillips and Maggie Mae Carson Phillips. Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life touched and influenced so many people. Her love for Jesus and people was evident whether she was at home, work, church, ministering in prisons, or leading a recovery support group. She was without a doubt welcomed into heaven with the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." She was kind, compassionate, caring, generous to a fault, and a tremendous encourager in every sense of the word. The world is a better place because of "Miss Helen," and her legacy lives on through the lives she touched.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Fred Melvin Gunter and brothers Lamar and Alan Phillips. She is survived by one sister, Rachael Phillips Teet; her daughter Becky McRorie (Ricky); one grandson, Trey McRorie (Laura), and great-granddaughters Emilee and Payton McRorie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 2:00 p.m. at Nations Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. the evening before the service at Lord and Stephens, West. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nations Church, 8780 Macon Hwy, Athens, GA 30606.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to caregiver Emma Burrell and the staff of Inspiring Hospice for their loving care during her illness.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020