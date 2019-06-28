|
Jane Watson of Watkinsville stepped into God's presence on June 27, 2019, at the age of 81 years. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hoyt Watson, daughter Kathy Hayes (Greg), son Wes Watson (Kellay) and two grandsons, Jake Hayes (Rebecca) and Bryce Watson, step-grandchildren Whitney Dixon (Jake), Jacklen Collins (John) and Alex Rice. Jane has a surviving brother John Russell (Brenda) of Columbus, GA and sister Joyce Daniel of Woodland, GA along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eunice Olive Russell and Thomas J. Russell, sister Mirllene Wood of Colorado and brother Thomas Russell of Arizona. Hoyt and Jane moved to Watkinsville in 1974 and were welcomed into the Watkinsville/Oconee County community, which instantly became home to their family. Jane has been a member of Watkinsville First Baptist Church, Mars Hill Baptist Church and Briarwood Baptist Church (at present). She enjoyed numerous friendships at each church with many becoming lifelong friends. While at Mars Hill, Jane was a member of the JOY Sunday School Class and Solid Rockers Choir for many years. Jane worked as a medical transcriptionist, legal secretary and AFLAC Insurance Representative. She loved family above all and enjoyed cooking meals for family gatherings as well as church gatherings. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 1:30 at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Briarwood Baptist Church Building Fund. Jane wants you to know how much she loved and appreciated each and every one of you for your concerns and actions of love on her behalf during her life, especially the past several months while her health was failing, and your outpouring of love for Hoyt and her family. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 28, 2019