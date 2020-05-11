Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Helen Jane Wood


1946 - 2020
Helen Jane Wood Obituary
Helen Jane Wood, 74, died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Little Rock, AR, she was the daughter of the late Charles Clark Hines and Helen Aleine Pendegrass Hines. She retired from the Navy Supply School in Athens as a Military Retailer.

Survivors include her children: Rusty (Terry) Wood, Brian (Chris) Wood and Cheryl (Steve) Fellows; grandchildren: Emily Wood, Sarah Wood, Abby Wood, Hayden Wood, Matt Wood, Taylor Fellows and Dalton Fellows and great grandchild, Charlie Pride.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2PM at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020
