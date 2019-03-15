|
Helen Jean Ward, a longtime resident of Athens, Georgia, passed away on March 6, 2019 at Autumn Care of Cornelius, North Carolina.
Born in 1935 in Gainesville, Georgia, Helen Jean lived in multiple states as a military spouse. She and her husband, Adolphus, owned and operated multiple businesses in California including J. Ward's Interiors and Flower Valley Realty. She studied interior design developing her inherent sense of style.
After 35 years in California, Helen Jean and Adolphus returned to Athens, Georgia to retire. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and practicing her faith which remained paramount throughout her life. She recently enjoyed her 84th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Her sister, Rebecca Turner, and husband, Adolphus, preceded her in death. She and Adolphus enjoyed a 63 year marriage.
She is survived by her children Regina Perry (Allen), Gary Ward, Geri Dansby, Sandra Keith, Cynthia Mimms (David), eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11am at the Restoration Apostolic Church, 110 Moore's Grove Rd., Winterville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Garden.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm on Friday at the funeral home. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2019