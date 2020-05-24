|
Helen Louise Terrell Vandiver, 86, went home to Jesus, Thursday May 21, 2020 at her home with complications of pancreatic cancer.
Helen was born at home to Charlie Frank O'Kelley and Sally Floy Rhodes O'Kelley on July 21, 1933 in Bishop Georgia. As a child Helen grew up picking and planting cotton, vegetables and plowed with a mule on her parents land. In high school she was offered a basketball scholarship from the Atlanta Peaches (Pro NBA) but declined it since her Daddy had recently been killed in a car accident. The announcer at her basketball games and the radio called her Winchester 16 because her shot was so accurate and she never missed. Helen graduated from high school in 1953 and went to work at C&S Bank for seven years. She taught Sunday School at Watkinsville Christian Church.
She met the love of her life, Tommy Terrell, at the VFW Club dancing in 1956 and they married at the Watkinsville Christian Church on June 3, 1960. After they were married they moved to Griffin, Georgia, then to Columbus, Georgia, where their daughter, Terry Terrell Bennett, was born in 1962. In 1965, they moved to Miami and in 1966 moved to Athens, Georgia in Forest Heights. Later they moved to Woodhaven and was there for 25 years.
Helen was a strong Christian and was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her friends in Sunday School and Church. She was always faithful to be at Church and loved the Lord. She knew she would one day go to Heaven and she never feared death.
Helen was a great cook, she loved to sew, grow vegetables, read books, watch movies, and spend time with her family and friends. When she was a widow, she and a group of other widows got together weekly to have lunch and play dominos.
After Tommy died in 2004, she married Roger Vandiver on October 24, 2010. They were married at Prince Avenue Baptist Church and were married for 14 months when Roger passed away on December 18, 2011.
Helen will be remembered as a wonderful and kind lady who was a friend to everyone she met. She loved her family and friends so much.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Terry Terrell Bennett (Edwin) grandson, Kevin Bennett (Meagan) and two great grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Bennett, granddaughter, Lauren Van Sickler (Jordan), Her sister, Imogene Wilbanks, nieces, Diane Hallman, (Tommy) Donna Cundiff (Ron) ,Harriet Elder, Wanda Moon (Ronnie), Karen Roos, (Fredi), Kim Ramsay (Carter), Ken Wilbanks and Mike Wilbanks. (Jewel). Her step children, Mike Vandiver (Ruth), Sharon Raborn, (Kenny) and Janice Braswell (Jim).
Due to the pandemic, the family has made Helen's services private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when all of her friends and family can gather together.
A private celebration of Helen's life will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Ricketts officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to the pandemic, social distancing requirements will apply.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Bennett, Jordon Van Sickler, Keith Bennett, Steve Bennett, Tommy Hallman and Mike Vandiver.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or www.npcf.us.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 24, 2020