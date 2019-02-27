Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Helen Mary Wolicki Morris


Helen Mary Wolicki Morris Obituary
Helen Mary Wolicki Morris, age 100, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in her residence.

Mrs. Morris was born in New Haven, Connecticut, where she attended local schools and attended Stone Business School. She lived many years in Hamden, CT before moving to Athens 25 years ago. Mrs. Morris was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was a former member of the Newcomers Club of Athens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Antoni and Mary Wolicki; brothers, Walter, Joseph, Stanly and Ignatz Wolicki and sisters, Jean Biatowas, Regina Daly and Lillian Dennis.

Helen is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edwin J. Morris, Sr. of Athens; daughter, Kathleen M. Celello (Jack) of Commerce; sons, Lawrence A. Morris (Sue) of Athens and Edwin J. Morris, Jr. (Danielle) of Gibsonia, PA. She was the loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, February 28 in Bernstein Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service at 6:30 PM.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM Friday, March 1 in St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Hospice or .

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
