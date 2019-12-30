Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Watkinsville, GA
More Obituaries for Henrietta Hawes
Henrietta Richie Hawes


1961 - 2019
Henrietta Richie Hawes Obituary
1961 - 2019 Henrietta Richie Hawes, 58 of Athens, passed away December 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 1PM, December 31, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Watkinsville. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Monday, December 30th at Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens.

She leaves five children, Tiffany Harris, Keisha, Santonio, Alicia and Malinda Hawes; two brothers, Charles (Deborah) Richie and Julius Richie; two grandchildren, Ayden and Acorrie; aunts, Teresa Pittman, Lillian Ward, Brucie Cleveland and Luriena Goodine; uncles Edward Pittman and Style Richie.

Forestglen Mortuary, Jefferson is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
