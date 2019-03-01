|
Mrs. Henrietta R. Taylor Norman, 92, of Lexington, wife of 45 years to the late Ora Frank Norman, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Quiet Oaks Health Care Center in Crawford. Mrs. Norman was born in Hall County on March 24, 1926, daughter of the late Harris Soloman Taylor and Nellie Woodall Taylor. She was a homemaker and a member of Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church. Survivors include her children: David (Brenda) Norman, Mary (Carlton) Nunn, and Jacqueline (Howell) Hunter; siblings: Duncan Taylor and William Taylor; grandchildren: Tracy (Michelle) Norman, Jeffrey (Kristi) Norman, Angela Trissel, Tami Brown, and Carla Brown; great-grandchildren: Timothy Brown, Alaina Norman, Garrison Norman, Joshua Norman, C.J. Brown, Wesley Norman, Jeremiah Norman, and Jacob Norman; great-great-grandchild, Cadence Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She is also preceded in death by her siblings: Oscar, J.R., Wiley, Dial, Wilford, Edward, and Joe Taylor, Susie Smith, and Dorothy Walker. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 11 o'clock at Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church with the Revs. Butch Roberts and Jeffery Gailey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made to Pentecost Chapel Congregational Holiness Church Building Fund. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Henrietta R. Taylor Norman.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2019