1938 - 2019 Henry Claude Griffeth, Jr., died Sunday, December 1, 2019. A native of Athens, he was the son of the late Henry C. Griffeth, Sr. and Helen "Gee" Hardeman Griffeth. He was also preceded in death by his longtime companion Lula M. Adams. Survivors include his step-daughter: Mary Lou Bugg (George); step-son: Kenneth B. Yuill (Kay) and Graham T. Yuill (Pam); grandson: George Bugg IV (Ashley), Chandler Bugg (Hannah) Chance Bugg, Benjamin Yuill (April) Thomas Yuill (Miranda) and Austin Yuill; sister: Gail Griffeth Gentry (Tommy), two nieces and one nephews.
Henry served in the US army Reserves and was a graduate from the University of Georgia with a BA in Business. He worked in the family business, New Way Cleaners and Launderers. He loved his family, the Georgia Bull Dawgs and also enjoyed collecting antiques. After retirement and moving in with Mary and George, he found great pleasure in taking care of the animals around the family farm.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1PM at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019