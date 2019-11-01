|
|
1940 - 2019 Henry Luke Faust, age 79, of Athens, GA passed October 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public Viewing will be held from 1-7 PM, Friday, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children: Charles H. (Belinda) Faust, Randy J. (Denise) Faust, Stacy B. Faust and Cassandra (Keno) Luke; siblings, Dorothy Foster, Carolyn Faust, Chris Faust, Jackie Faust, Garland Faust, Abe Faust, Stanley (Danlore) Faust and Charles (Robin) Faust; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019