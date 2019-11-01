Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Luke Faust


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Luke Faust Obituary
1940 - 2019 Henry Luke Faust, age 79, of Athens, GA passed October 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public Viewing will be held from 1-7 PM, Friday, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children: Charles H. (Belinda) Faust, Randy J. (Denise) Faust, Stacy B. Faust and Cassandra (Keno) Luke; siblings, Dorothy Foster, Carolyn Faust, Chris Faust, Jackie Faust, Garland Faust, Abe Faust, Stanley (Danlore) Faust and Charles (Robin) Faust; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -