Henry Steven Smith, 65, of Athens, Georgia passed away on December 1, 2020 after several years of declining health. He was born June 5, 1955 in Athens to parents Henry and Syble Smith. He graduated from Clarke Central High School and lived in Athens all his life.Steve is survived by his mother and three siblings; Mark Smith and his wife Erin of Salinas, California, Julie Patrick and her husband Ben of Athens, and Carla Fulghum and her husband Ken of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Henry (Coot) Smith.A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.Steve's family wishes to thank Pruitt Grandview Nursing Home and Pruitt Hospice for their loving and patient care during the last years of his life.