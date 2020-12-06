1/
Henry Steven Smith
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Steven Smith, 65, of Athens, Georgia passed away on December 1, 2020 after several years of declining health. He was born June 5, 1955 in Athens to parents Henry and Syble Smith. He graduated from Clarke Central High School and lived in Athens all his life.

Steve is survived by his mother and three siblings; Mark Smith and his wife Erin of Salinas, California, Julie Patrick and her husband Ben of Athens, and Carla Fulghum and her husband Ken of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Henry (Coot) Smith.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Steve's family wishes to thank Pruitt Grandview Nursing Home and Pruitt Hospice for their loving and patient care during the last years of his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
On behalf of myself, my Dad Charles and our family, we send our deepest condolences to Sybil, Julie, Carla, Mark and the whole family. God bless and we are thinking of you.
Chuck Malcom
Friend
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved