Herbert "Herb" Lincoln Bennett, 91, of Athens, GA passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 21, 2020. Herb is survived by his devoted wife, Betty Mann Bennett, of Royston. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his wife, surviving family includes: brothers Talmadge (Betty) Bennett, Jim (Angie) Bennett, children Randy (Lynn) Bennett, Norma (Mike) Holliday, Rusty Bennett, grandchildren Ashley (Jordan) Downs, Abby (Patrick) Rutledge, and Whitney (Dustin) Veal, along with 9 great-grandchildren and many other extended family members.
Born in Lake County, GA, Herb was the son of the late Grover C. and Nancy McCurley Bennett. He was also preceded in death by brothers, W.R., Bob and Lucious, and sisters Emma Cothran, Doris Adams and Florence Bond.
Herb was the owner of Bennett's Tune-up for many years in Athens, GA and was known as one of the best carburetor mechanics in the area. Even after retirement and as his eyesight began to deteriorate, his sense of touch and memory allowed him to continue his handiwork for many years. Other interests included bluegrass music, western television shows, and witty (albeit often corny) jokes. Herb was a Past Master of Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge #22.
Herb and Betty were members of Mars Hill Baptist Church, and enjoyed the company of their Sunday School classmates as well as fellow residents of Lanier Gardens.
For those who feel comfortable attending, funeral services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3655 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, GA 30606. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Ferguson, Ralph Sanders, Bill Shirey, Caiphus Thomason, George Bush and Verlyn Barker.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Ashley Metz with Regency SouthernCARE Hospice for her care and compassion.
Donations may be made in his memory to Mars Hill Baptist Church, 2661 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com