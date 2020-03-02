|
1937 - 2020 Herman Donald Eades, 82, died February 29, 2020.
Donald was born October 25, 1937 in Oconee County, GA. He was a son of the late Samuel and Bertha Huff Eades. He graduated from Bogart High School in 1955 and served in the United States Army Reserves beginning in 1954 and completing active duty in Fort Knox, Kentucky in August 1959. He received an honorable discharge in December 1964. Donald worked for PPG Paints in Bogart for over fifteen years, retiring in December 2003.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST with Revs. Jack Thomas and Ken Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Glenda Roberts Eades; two children, Bryan (Angie) Eades and Kim (Jeff) Nasworthy, all of Bogart; grandchildren, Austin Eades and Brice Eades; a number of cousins including, G.W. (Carolyn) Eades and many other friends and extended family members.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Foundation.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020