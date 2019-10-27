|
|
1948 - 2019 Herman Hill, 71, of Athens died October 23, 2019.
A viewing will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:30 PM at New Hope Baptist Church. Interment in the Jennings Cemetery.
Survivors include his fiancee', Mattie Sue Robinson; children, Glenda Pope, Christopher Hill, Tammy Whorten, Cheryl Thomas, Antonio Mahoney; Foster son, Deon Faust; sister, Annette Faust; brother, David Hill; 4 grandchildren; devoted niece, Paulette Bonds; devoted nephew, Kelvin Hill and other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019