1927 - 2019 Herman Johnson, age 92, of Jefferson, GA, passed on November 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Public Viewing, Wednesday, from 1PM -7PM, at Batts & Bridges. Survivors include: his wife, Ruby Johnson; daughters; Glenda Harrison, Sharon Poole, Marcia Penson, and son Ray Johnson; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; Siblings, Mattie Johnson, Addie Teasley, Mary Armstrong, and Lena Hunter; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019